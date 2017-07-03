Nominate an outstanding front or backyard in Pincher Creek

- Celebrating the efforts of our neighbors in beautifying Pincher Creek’s neighborhoods.
- Recognizing homeowner’s efforts at enhancing their properties.
- Encourage the planting and maintenance of gardens.
- Profile top yards as models for others.
- Community involvement.
Who: Anyone can nominate a front or backyard
When: The first 2 weeks of the months of July
How: In person at the Recreation Office
By phone 403-627-4322
Online – www.pinchercreek150.ca
All nominations receive a certificate of recognition. The winner’s yard will be announced through social media, newsletters, put on google tour map, “Yard in Bloom” Sign.