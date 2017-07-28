Pincher Creek 2017 Pro Rodeo Schedule

Thursday August 17
- 5:00-6:00pm Register for Team Roping at the Ag Grounds
- #10 roping, pick 2 draw 2 for $160
- 5:30-10:00pm Concession & Beer Garden at the Ag Grounds
- 6:30pm Team Roping Event, FREE for spectators
Friday August 18
- 10am Kids Gymkhana, free for spectators
- 5:30- 10:00pm Concession & Beer Gardens at the Ag Grounds
- 6:30pm Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo at the Ag Grounds, Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day
Saturday August 19
- 11:00am Parade on Main Street
- 1:00pm Concession & Beer Gardens at the Ag Grounds
- 2:00pm Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo at the Ag Grounds
- Calf Scramble (Age 6-12)
- Live Auction of the Wild Ride Contestants
- 5:30pm Rodeo Slack (Free for spectators!)
- 5:30pm Dinner at the Ag Grounds by the Waffle Wagon
- 8:30pm Live Music & Cabaret at the Horseshoe Pavilion by Drew Gregory (18 plus only)
Sunday August 20
- 12:15pm Mutton Bustin’ at the Ag Grounds, Pre-Registration required. CLICK HERE for details
- 1:00pm Mounted Shooting
- 1:00-5:30pm Concession & Beer Gardens at the Ag Grounds
- 2:00pm Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo, Family Day
- Kids 14& Under are free when accompanied by an adult
- Calf Scramble (Age 6-12)
- 3:30pm Wild Ride
Admission Prices:
Adult $15.00
Junior (6-14): $5.00
5& Under: FREE
Cabaret Only: $15 (18+ only)
Please bring cash.