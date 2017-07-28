Recent

Pincher Creek 2017 Pro Rodeo Schedule

2017 Pro Rodeo Schedule 
Thursday August 17

  • 5:00-6:00pm Register for Team Roping at the Ag Grounds
  • #10 roping, pick 2 draw 2 for $160 
  • 5:30-10:00pm Concession & Beer Garden at the Ag Grounds 
  • 6:30pm Team Roping Event, FREE for spectators

Friday August 18

  • 10am Kids Gymkhana, free for spectators 
  • ​5:30- 10:00pm Concession & Beer Gardens at the Ag Grounds
  • 6:30pm Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo at the Ag Grounds, Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day

Saturday August 19

  • ​11:00am Parade on Main Street
  • 1:00pm ​ Concession & Beer Gardens at the Ag Grounds
  • 2:00pm Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo at the Ag Grounds
  • Calf Scramble (Age 6-12)
  • Live Auction of the Wild Ride Contestants
  • 5:30pm Rodeo Slack (Free for spectators!)
  • 5:30pm Dinner at the Ag Grounds by the Waffle Wagon 
  • 8:30pm Live Music & Cabaret at the Horseshoe Pavilion by Drew Gregory (18 plus only)

Sunday August 20

  • ​12:15pm Mutton Bustin’ at the Ag Grounds, Pre-Registration required. CLICK HERE for details
  • 1:00pm Mounted Shooting
  • 1:00-5:30pm Concession & Beer Gardens at the Ag Grounds
  • 2:00pm Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo, Family Day
  • Kids 14& Under are free when accompanied by an adult
  • Calf Scramble (Age 6-12)
  • 3:30pm Wild Ride​

Admission Prices:
Adult $15.00
Junior (6-14): $5.00​
5& Under: FREE
Cabaret Only: $15 (18+ only)
​Please bring cash.

