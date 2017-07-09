Pincher Creek and Cowley Canada Day 150 celebrations ran from morning through the evening

Toni Lucas - Canada Day 150 celebrations occurred throughout the nation Saturday, July 1, 2017. There were three major venues for celebrations in and around Pincher Creek: Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village hosted their annual Canada Day festivities, Village of Cowley held a day long event, and the Town of Pincher Creek hosted a fun area at the Agricultural Grounds, and topped the night off with fireworks.
Kootenai Brown
Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village hosted Canada Day 150 celebrations on their grounds. There was music, speeches, ceremonies, games and activities for the kids, and more. The program was kicked off by Emcee Bob Westrop, who introduced the Colour Party consisting of members from Legion #43, Cadets, and RCMP. The Colour Party marched in the flags, and raised the Canada Flag before hundreds of assembled guests.
Speeches were made by Town of Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg and MD of Pincher Creek Reeve Brian Hammond.
Hammond spoke of three things: historical connections to July 1, citizenship and the rights and responsibility of citizenship in Canada, and the wide range of the Canadian identity. "Whatever you see, it is a rich and diverse collage of images which demonstrate the diversity of our traditions."
Anderberg spoke of Canada's unique features, resources and people. He spoke of people from the area among others who have made themselves well known outside of this area. He mentioned by name Chief Justice Beverly McLachlin, Journalist Matthew Halton, and proud Canadian Hank Planger, one of the men who defended this country during World War II. "This country is a diverse blend of cultures who have worked together to give us the absolutely best country in the world to live."
Pincher Creek and District Historical Society President Colleen Casey Cyr was excited to announce a new and coming attraction: The addition of a Hudsons Bay attraction. The site for the building will be in the southeast section of the property, east of the garage. A display was set up in the barn to give people an idea of what this future building will be representing.
After lunch cake was served to the guests, and even with a quick estimate of close to 1,000 visitors on the grounds, there was no real crowding, places to sit and visit listen to the music provided by Bluerock, and a great variety of games and activities for the kids.
Cowley
The Village of Cowley started with a a pancake breakfast put on by the Cowley Lions Club, which approximately 400 people attended. A parade was followed by a classic car show and shine. Live music was performed at the gazebo by Chris Davis and Brian Delinte with a special appearance by whistling master Dolores Blackburn. Other attractions included street dancing, bocci ball, horseshoes, archery, 3-legged races, sack races, face painting, and a crib tournament.
Agricultural grounds and fireworks
In the evening hundreds gathered at the Agricultural grounds at the East end of town for the big Canada 150 nighttime program starting at 9:30 pm. There was music, games and bouncy setups for the kids to enjoy themselves, The formal program for this venue was light with short speeches from Town of Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg and MD of Pincher Creek Reeve Brian Hammond occurring minutes before the planned visual display of the fireworks to finish off the evening, and end the day with a brilliant memory of light and excitement.
|MacKay Scott learns about what it is actually like to be in an ambulance
|Raiden and Clayton in the Sumo Wrestling costumes
|Clayton and Raiden Sumo Wrestling game
|Gordon Tolton one of the many site interpreters for the day
|Cafe patio
|a moment to display their pride
