Pincher Creek's Yards of the Month for June and July 2017

July Yard of the Month presentation to Audrey Toews
Rhonda Oczkowski of Parks and Recreation, Director of Community Services Diane Burt Stuckey, Audrey Toews
June Yard of the Month presentation to Bobbie Wendland
Director of Community Services Diane Burt Stuckey, Communities in Bloom member and judge BJ Scott, Bobbie Wendland, nominator Sandie Ursel, Rhonda Oczkowski of Parks and Recreation. (submitted photo)
Toews' yard is very visible from Waterton Avenue, and is therefore a wonderful advertisement for the community of Pincher Creek to the many travellers passing through to and from Waterton. It was one of the properties heavily damaged in the flood of 1995, after which the property was raised and a new home was built. However, a crab apple tree remains from before the flood as one of the yard's signature features. Diane Burt-Stuckey tells me she remembers the tree from her childhood in Pincher, and said the property was always well kept and loved. It used to belong to Alice Zieffle. a longtime resident who passed away in 1998.
|Audrey Toews' yard
