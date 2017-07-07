Friday, July 7, 2017
Power outage affects southwestern Alberta communities
Toni Lucas - A power outage that began at 9:55 am today, July 7, 2017, and continues in some communities, was started when a bird got into one of the Pincher Creek area substations, according to AltaLink Vice President of Communications Scott Schreiner. "It caused some damage to the transmission equipment in that substation." 5000 customers were affected from Crowsnest Pass through Fort McLeod, including Cowley, Pincher Creek, Brocket, Twin Butte, Hillspring, Fort Macleod, Standoff and outlying areas. AltaLink and Fortis Alberta have been working together to get power back to the affected areas. By 1:30 pm, power was restored to two thirds of affected customers, leaving 1,600 customers still without power. "We appreciate everyone's patience as we try and get the power restored as quickly and safely as possible," said Schreiner. "We know the people need their electricity, so we're working as hard as we can."
