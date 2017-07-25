RCMP warn of Interac email refund scam

It is recommended that if you're not expecting any type of money transfer via Interac E-Transfer to do the following:
- Contact the 'refunder' directly through another medium (ie. phone, a different email account or attend in person if possible)
- Do not open any attachments in the email
- Do not click any links attached to the email
- Do not provide any personal details via email in a response
- They often involve a sense of urgency (ie. a deadline, an emergency or expiration date). This is intended to get the victim to act without thinking things through or conducing their own research into the subject matter.
- It is often disguised as something legitimate, but will vary from how the legitimate institute typically operates. (ie. An email scam stating that CRA is sending the police to collect on an outstanding tax bill - the police don't act in this capacity and CRA sends their correspondence through the mail, not email).
- The item being offered seems too good to be true. (ie. The Stars Lottery email scam where the victim is told they've won a significant prize but needs to pay in order to receive it).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.