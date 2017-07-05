Recycling Roundup 2017 helps clean up

| Part of the Re-Use Fair team: Nic Jordan Marie Everts Jamie Anderson Melissa Graham Eric Van Ee
Town and MD workers laid out an area for the swap and brought items out early in the morning and people then could take what they had a use for, while others brought items they no longer needed or wanted for others to take home for free or with a donation of their choosing. This recycling initiative keeps still useful items out of the landfill. This year there were items ranging from DVD's and VHS tapes, bicycles, household appliances, lawn mowers, furniture, building supplies, tools, and anything else that someone might say 'I don't need this, but someone else might'. If it was not taken away by the end of the day it went to the appropriate disposal stream, whether that was electronics, recycling, or to the landfill.
E-Waste (tonnage transferred) This year 5.459 2016 4.090 2015 4.961
Paint (aerosols) This year 295 cans 2016 77 cans 2015 100 cans
Paint related material This year 1641 2016 L3000 L 2015 3600 L
