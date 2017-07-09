Solutions & Substitutions with Reena

Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
I don’t own a pressure washer. What is the best way for me to regularly clean my driveway? Tyrone
Dear Tyrone,
Here are a few methods for effectively cleaning a concrete driveway. Combine water with dish soap. Scrub the driveway and rinse with water. Or 1 cup TSP (trisodium phosphate) to every gallon of water (use proper eyewear and gloves). Let soak for 15 mins. then spray with a hose. Or 50/50 chlorine bleach and water. Scrub with a stiff brush and rinse with water.
Dear Reena,
I have a red blob of candlewax on my wooden dining room table. How can I easily remove the wax? Max
Dear Max,
Place an ice cube onto the wax. Leave for 3-4 mins. Use a credit card to lift the wax.
Dear Reena,
Is there a trick to making tasty spaghetti sauce without making it from scratch? Wes
Dear Wes,
Yes, and here is the trick: Save about one cup of water from the cooked pasta. Strain the noodles as normal, you will notice that they are sticky (which is fine). Stir in the pasta sauce that you normally use along with pasta water and toss the noodles. This extra step adds flavor to the dish and loosens the noodles. Or if you want to keep the pasta sauce separate; in a pot add pasta water to the sauce and reduce the liquid on the stove.
Dear Reena,
I have my mother’s 80-year-old engagement ring made from platinum plus eight diamonds. I had a repair done several years ago, and now this repair has turned black. Is there anything that can be done to bring my mother's ring back to its beautiful sparkling condition? Love your column and look forward to hearing from you. Blessings, Stella
Dear Stella,
I am sure that this is a very precious heirloom and therefore I recommend that you take the ring to a professional jeweler. Begin by questioning the jeweler on whether they have experience dealing with this issue. Only leave the ring in the hands of someone with whom you have complete confidence.
Dear Reena,
A glob of glue was left on my carpet. How can I remove it? Dolores
Dear Dolores,
You are going to need to remove the glue quickly! Heat the area with a hairdryer to try and soften the glue. Wipe it away with a rag soaked with vinegar, dish soap and water. If the glue remains use a solvent to loosen the glue (test on an inconspicuous area first). If nothing moves the glue, you may need to carefully cut away the affected fibers. Some glue such as glue stick, glue is easy to remove with plain old water.
Fabulous Tips of the Week
• I make my own fantastic ‘Wrinkle Cream’. Peel and slice one quarter avocado in a bowl. Add 5 drops almond or olive oil. Combine and apply to face. Leave for ten minutes and rinse with warm water. Avocados are rich in anti-oxidants that regenerate the skin. Submitted by: Esther
• To keep area mats from sliding around, I stick a piece of Velcro to the floor and stick another onto the bottom of the carpet. Submitted by: Kyah
• When mosquitos bite me, I heat a metal spoon and press it onto the bite; I only do this on myself so that I know it isn’t too hot for my skin. Takes the itch away. Submitted by Franca
• I don’t like to use weed killer to rid my lawn of dandelions. I also don’t like to dig them out by hand (too lazy). So, I walk around the yard and pull the head off each dandelion, that way they don’t reseed themselves. Submitted by: Danny
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca
