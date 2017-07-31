Town of Pincher Creek council voices landfill incinerator concerns

Many concerns were stated in the letter. The proposed landfill incinerator site is 17 kilometers west of Pincher Creek. "The Town is downwind and downriver from the landfill facility, as are the Town's water sources, the Castle River and the Pincher Creek." Other concerns stated in the letter included air and water quality, odors, and the possibility of soil contamination. The letter states there are other options for the disposal of animal carcasses, and recycling opportunities for baler twine and silage bags. Due to the regional nature of the landfill partnership, the landfill's board has representatives from the communities of Town of Pincher Creek, the Municipal District of Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass, and the Village of Cowley. "The Town is a partner in the Crowsnest Pincher Creek Landfill Association, the board however has a weighted voting system with one community having three votes, and the others having one vote each. In this instance with two partners for and two against, the project may still move ahead."
"The Town of Pincher Creek Council strongly requests that an independent Environmental Impact assessment and a Public Hearing Process be conducted prior to any approval being considered. In addition, the Town recommends that a baseline test for both soil and water content be conducted, to enable future monitoring."
Copies of this letter was addressed to Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips and South Saskatchewan Region Industrial Approvals Engineer at Alberta Environment and Parks Ping Zhao.
