Town of Pincher Creek employment opportunity: Full time Pool Clerk

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
The Town of Pincher Creek Recreation and Community Services Department is seeking an energetic, motivated and dependable individual to join our Aquatics team! We are accepting applications for the POOL CLERK position to fill a maternity leave for work at the Pincher Creek Swimming Pool.
Reporting to the Recreation Manager and the Director of Community Services the Front Desk Clerk/Cashier is responsible for the professional operation of the reception area of the Multi-Purpose Facility. This person will accept admissions, maintain security of the public foyer areas, and ensure a high level of customer service.
Minimum Qualifications
- Over 18 years of age.
- Knowledge and experience with computers, spreadsheets, word processing.
- Experience with cash handling.
- Experience with Customer Service.
- Standard First Aid and CPR C is an asset.
Description of Duties
- Maintain a high level of customer service.
- Greet and assist all facility patrons.
- Receive cash payments for Department programs, services and sale of goods.
- Process patron memberships and program registrations.
- Coordinate facility rentals.
- Assist in recreation programming and development.
- Maintain accurate attendance and membership records.
- Assist with facility promotions and marketing.
- Maintain a clean and tidy work station and monitor front lobby.
- Perform various maintenance/custodial duties as assigned.
- Assist Lifeguards during emergency situations.
Starting Pay rate for this position is $16.73 as per CUPE Local 927 Collective Agreement. The successful candidate will be required to work 5 days/week, including the possibility of evening and weekend work.
For more information or to apply contact:
Adam Grose
Recreation Manager
Town of Pincher Creek
Box 159
Pincher Creek, Alberta TOK 1WO
E-mail: recmanager@pinchercreek.ca
Phone: 403-627-4322
Deadline: AUGUST 4th, 2017 - 4:00pm
The personal information submitted to this advertisement will be utilized for this employment opportunity only and is subject to compliance with the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act.