Town of Pincher Creek seeking a casual administrative assistant

Qualifications:
- Superior computer skills
- Working knowledge of excel
- Proficient skills in the use of standard office equipment
- Be able to work in a fast paced, constantly changing environment
- Have an outgoing and pleasant personality and excel in serving members of the public in person and on the telephone
- Must be organized and accurate
- Municipal experience would be an asset but is not a requirement
WAGE: In accordance with CUPE, Local 927 Contract
HOURS OF WORK: 35 hour work week
START DATE: Immediately
CLOSING DATE: This opportunity will remain open until filled by a suitable candidate
TERM OF POSITION: To be determined
Interested applicants are invited to forward a summary of qualification and experience to the Town of Pincher Creek, Box 159, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0 or email adminmanager@pinchercreek.ca
We wish to thank everyone who submits an application; however, only those chosen for interviews will be contacted.