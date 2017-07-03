Recent

Weather

Monday, July 3, 2017

Town of Pincher Creek seeking a casual administrative assistant

(ad)


The Town of Pincher Creek has an opening for a casual administrative assistant.

Qualifications:
  • Superior computer skills
  • Working knowledge of excel
  • Proficient skills in the use of standard office equipment
  • Be able to work in a fast paced, constantly changing environment
  • Have an outgoing and pleasant personality and excel in serving members of the public in person and on the telephone
  • Must be organized and accurate
  • Municipal experience would be an asset but is not a requirement

WAGE: In accordance with CUPE, Local 927 Contract
HOURS OF WORK: 35 hour work week
START DATE: Immediately
CLOSING DATE: This opportunity will remain open until filled by a suitable candidate
TERM OF POSITION: To be determined

Interested applicants are invited to forward a summary of qualification and experience to the Town of Pincher Creek, Box 159, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0 or email adminmanager@pinchercreek.ca

We wish to thank everyone who submits an application; however, only those chosen for interviews will be contacted.

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll