Friday, July 7, 2017
Train derailment near Lundbreck Falls
Crowsnest Pass RCMP - At approximately 3:30 pm on July 7, Crowsnest Pass RCMP received a report of a train derailment near Lundbreck Falls. 6 cars from a Canadian Pacific train went off the tracks near the falls. No one was injured in the derailment and no dangerous goods were spilled. The cars were hauling molten sulfur and fertilizer. A small fire ignited but was quickly extinguished by fire crews. Crews from Canadian Pacific are working to clear the scene. There are no traffic disruptions.
