Volunteer opportunity for Pincher Creek & District Municipal Library Board

Volunteer Opportunity
Pincher Creek & District
Municipal Library Board
Composition: 9 - Residents from the Town of Pincher Creek, Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 and the Village of Cowley
Current Vacancy: One (1) Resident from the Town of Pincher Creek
Term: 3 Years Number of Meetings: Monthly
Mandate: As per the Libraries Act, to organize, promote and maintain efficient Library Services for the community.
Eligibility requirements for Council appointment are:
- Must be 18 years of age or over
- A Canadian Citizen or Landed immigrant
- A resident of the Town of Pincher Creek for the past six (6) consecutive months and during the appointment term.
Please submit your application to: Town of Pincher Creek, Box 159, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0 or dropped off at the Town Office, 962 St. John Avenue, Pincher Creek by application deadline July 31, 2017.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.