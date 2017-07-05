Recent

Volunteer opportunity for Pincher Creek & District Municipal Library Board


Volunteer Opportunity 
Pincher Creek & District
Municipal Library Board

Composition: 9 - Residents from the Town of Pincher Creek, Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 and the Village of Cowley

Current Vacancy: One (1) Resident from the Town of Pincher Creek
Term: 3 Years Number of Meetings: Monthly

Mandate: As per the Libraries Act, to organize, promote and maintain efficient Library Services for the community.

Eligibility requirements for Council appointment are:
  1. Must be 18 years of age or over 
  2. A Canadian Citizen or Landed immigrant 
  3. A resident of the Town of Pincher Creek for the past six (6) consecutive months and during the appointment term. 
An Application for Citizen Appointments to Boards and Committees may be picked up at the Town Office between 8:00am to 4:00pm, Monday to Friday on regular work days. Questions may be referred to the Town Office at 403-627-3156 or Director of Community Services at 403-627-4322.

Please submit your application to: Town of Pincher Creek, Box 159, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0 or dropped off at the Town Office, 962 St. John Avenue, Pincher Creek by application deadline July 31, 2017.

