Water restrictions in effect for Cowley and Lundbreck, Writing On Stone

The Village of Cowley and the MD of Pincher Creek hsve announced the level 1 water conservation measures are in effect at this time. Alberta Environment has advised that water intake from the Castle River is about to be suspended due to low water flow rates, which will result in the MD not transferring water to the Cowley or Lundbreck water storage facilities until alternate plans can be arranged, which is expected to take several days. All residents and businesses are urged to conserve water where possible, eliminate outdoor watering, and only hand water gardens where necessary.
Due to elevated levels of fecal coliforms currently present in the water of the Milk River at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park, Alberta Health Services is advising the public not to swim or wade in the Milk River at this location, effective immediately. The public is also advised not to drink this untreated lake water at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal coliforms, can cause vomiting and diarrhea. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
