Wear the Gear 2017 winners awarded bicycles

Adults: RCMP Cst. Laurence Harvey, PCES Deputy Fire Chief Pat Neumann, Pincher Creek Family Center Jacqui Bennett Bruns and Linda McKinnon, PCES Kate Feist, Town of Pincher Creek CEO Laurie Wilgosh, Town of Pincher Creek Community Peace Officer John Herasemluk
Front Row: Bicycle winners Zachary Clinton and Ethan Maier
The 2017 Pincher Creek Wear the Gear Contest winners were 6 year old Zachary Clinton and 5 year old Ethan Maier. They had the opportunity to come to the Pincher Creek Fire Hall to get their new bicycles they won by 'Wearing the Gear'. From May through June 15 PCES, RCMP, and Town Bylaw officers handed out tickets to youths wearing helmets while using wheeled vehicles whether they were bikes, trikes, scooters or even roller skates. During the run of this scrutiny 128 tickets were presented to help encourage wearing their safety gear. This also gave young people the opportunity to meet some of the local First Response personnel and get to know them one on one.
The names were drawn during the Pincher Creek Bike Rodeo June 15, hosted by Brighter Futures and the Pincher Creek Family centre in the MCC Arena. The Town of Pincher Creek donated $500 for the cost of the bikes.
