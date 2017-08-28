2017 Lundbreck Corn Festival parade

Toni Lucas - The Lundbreck Corn Festival was held Saturday, August 26. The day kicked off with a community breakfast, followed by a parade for all to enjoy. The children were thrilled with the extra attention they got from the participants. that, and maybe all the candy. Following the parade Patton Park was busy with activities and a car show. The regular annual softball tournament was canceled, but may be brought back in future years. A chili cook-off had 6 entrants demonstrating their culinary skills. In the skate park coaches helped people learn new and better moves on their boards. Bouncy castles kept small children entertained. The day came to an end with a pot luck supper, followed by a free family movie for everyone to enjoy in Lundbreck Hall.
|Supergirl Katelyn Snow waiting for the parade to begin
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.