2017 Pincher Creek Children's Festival

The annual Pincher Creek Children's Festival held on Friday August 18 was a fun family event to kick off the rodeo weekend. Hosted in the park behind Town Hall on a warm but windy evening, the free event attracted approximately 600 people. Although winds kept the bouncy castles off the grounds, organizer Kiera Greenly said there were many other things to keep the kids busy. "The petting zoo was a huge hit this year, and so was the giant twister. The pop up playground by Pincher Creek and Area Early Childhood Coalition was fun for kids."
The kids ran, played games, and danced to upbeat tunes. Since the children were contained in the park area parents felt safe mixing and visiting.
Other activities included giant Jenga, a water balloon toss, mini golf, sandbox, face painting, and exploring the PCES Fire truck. Challenges like sack races and limbo dancing, and who could hula hoop the longest. added to the fun. Various booths and concessions offered snacks and crafts.
Piikani Traditional Knowledge Services organized traditional indigenous games for anyone who wanted to try their hand at them Once the children were done dancing the night away to the music everyone had the chance to watch 'Lego Batman' outside.
This is the 8th annual occurrence of this event which grew from a street dance to a park festival.
