Sunday, August 20, 2017

2017 Pincher Creek Parade


Toni Lucas - The 2017 Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo Parade was held Saturday, August 19, and was hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce. The parade itself and many of the entries featured a Canada 150 theme, from floats, golf carts, and even children walking. Before the parade local Rotarians and members of both local councils served breakfast to around 400 people, and McDonald's provided free coffee.



Rotarians and members of both Pincher Creek councils serving breakfast
The Parade began with the children and the  people who were walking the route down Main Street.Pincher Creek Legion #43 and RCMP followed, then horseback entries and dignitaries.

Council for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9

Council for the Town of Pincher Creek
Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier
There were floats, cars, horses, farm equipment, a marching band, musical entertainments, businesses and individuals, and so much more. Some of the floats espoused causes, such as McMan who threw candy but also took donations for the local foodbank. Other giveaways included t-shirts, tooth brushes, and colouring books. 

MC Bob Westrop
The final vehicle in the parade was driven by the MC of the event, Bob Westrop. Westrop said he has not missed announcing a parade since he started way back when he was the President of the Agricultural Society of Pincher Creek. Although he did not give an exact year, it is safe to say that many of the parents watching this parade were children listening to Bob Westrop announcing in the past. This year was a great year to see the effect Westrop has on the community. Teasing, he announced that certain candies and 'anything chocolate' had been recalled, and if anyone had 'any of these 'highly addictive' treats they could turn them in to the mobile sound truck. The way it was said, it was obviously a joke. Well, there were many children who dug into their goodie bags and ran to the truck showing their willingness to be in on the joke, share, and demonstrate their personal generosity of spirit while getting a moment to talk to Westrop in person. This is the only time I have ever been in a parade where I have seen the children give the candy back to someone else in the parade. Long after he stopped announcing it, donations to Bob's sweet tooth continue to pour in.


After the parade there were many distractions people could indulge in before heading to the rodeo. Beside Pincher Office Products there was a fundraiser dunk tank for the "Stuff the Bus" initiative, and the St Michael's Graduating class of 2018 flipped burgers to help fund their graduation event. A First Student bus was placed as a roadblock and was used for donations toward school supplies for area children.

Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village on their Hudson's Bay themed float

John Horne
Ray Degen
On Main Street there was a craft market. Ranchland Mall hosted a luncheon which featured a bouncy castle. Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village held a luncheon for dignitaries on the patio of their new cafe. A carnival was held for children at the Legion, and a flower show was in full bloom across the street at the Lions Den.

Congratulations to the Pincher Creek Recreation Department for winning overall best float in this year's parade.
Best Children’s Bike/Novelty  - Cooper and Declan Ross



Fox Theatre's Jill Becker
St. Michael's High School 2018 Graduation fundraiser
Best Vintage Automobile - Wittkoff Family ’26 Chevy Coupe



Pincher Creek & District Chamber of Commerce
Parade August 19th, 2017 – Judging Classes

Overall Best In Parade - Town of Pincher Creek Recreation Department



FLOATS
Overall best in parade 

1. Town of PC Recreation Department
2. Mrs. P’s
3. Town of Pincher Creek

Float – Municipal 
1. Town of Pincher Creek Rec. Dept
2. Pincher Creek Curling Club
3. Pincher Creek Family Centre

Float – Commercial 
1. Mrs. P’s
2. Rona Pincher Creek
3. Westcastle Ford

Float – Organization/Service Club 
1. Town of Pincher Creek Rec. Department
2. Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village
3. Alberta Parks

HORSE SECTION

Best Cowgirl 
1. Ava Jessen
2. Noa Jessen
3. Mia Westrop

Best Cowboy 
1. Taite Jessen
2. Trumann Westrop

Riding Club/Group 
1. Turtle Mountain Riding Club
2. Westrop Family
3. Canadian Horses

MULTICULTURAL SECTION

Best Dressed 
1. Jewel Provost
2. Miami Bastien
3. Meadow Bastien

MECHANICAL SECTION

Best Vintage Automobile
1. Wittkoff Family ’26 Chevy Coupe
2. Bonertz Family ’26 Pontiac
3. Jacques Daignault ‘Hudson 8

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Best Children’s Bike/Novelty 
1. Cooper and Declan Ross
2. Josie and Nathaniel Meyer
3. Savi Houldin and Catherine Oczkowski – Canyon School



