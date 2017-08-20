2017 Pincher Creek Parade

|Rotarians and members of both Pincher Creek councils serving breakfast
|Council for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
|Council for the Town of Pincher Creek
|Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier
There were floats, cars, horses, farm equipment, a marching band, musical entertainments, businesses and individuals, and so much more. Some of the floats espoused causes, such as McMan who threw candy but also took donations for the local foodbank. Other giveaways included t-shirts, tooth brushes, and colouring books.
|MC Bob Westrop
After the parade there were many distractions people could indulge in before heading to the rodeo. Beside Pincher Office Products there was a fundraiser dunk tank for the "Stuff the Bus" initiative, and the St Michael's Graduating class of 2018 flipped burgers to help fund their graduation event. A First Student bus was placed as a roadblock and was used for donations toward school supplies for area children.
|Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village on their Hudson's Bay themed float
|John Horne
|Ray Degen
Congratulations to the Pincher Creek Recreation Department for winning overall best float in this year's parade.
FLOATS
|Best Children’s Bike/Novelty - Cooper and Declan Ross
|Fox Theatre's Jill Becker
|St. Michael's High School 2018 Graduation fundraiser
|Best Vintage Automobile - Wittkoff Family ’26 Chevy Coupe
Pincher Creek & District Chamber of Commerce
Parade August 19th, 2017 – Judging Classes
|Overall Best In Parade - Town of Pincher Creek Recreation Department
Overall best in parade
1. Town of PC Recreation Department
2. Mrs. P’s
3. Town of Pincher Creek
Float – Municipal
1. Town of Pincher Creek Rec. Dept
2. Pincher Creek Curling Club
3. Pincher Creek Family Centre
Float – Commercial
1. Mrs. P’s
2. Rona Pincher Creek
3. Westcastle Ford
Float – Organization/Service Club
1. Town of Pincher Creek Rec. Department
2. Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village
3. Alberta Parks
HORSE SECTION
Best Cowgirl
1. Ava Jessen
2. Noa Jessen
3. Mia Westrop
Best Cowboy
1. Taite Jessen
2. Trumann Westrop
Riding Club/Group
1. Turtle Mountain Riding Club
2. Westrop Family
3. Canadian Horses
MULTICULTURAL SECTION
Best Dressed
1. Jewel Provost
2. Miami Bastien
3. Meadow Bastien
MECHANICAL SECTION
Best Vintage Automobile
1. Wittkoff Family ’26 Chevy Coupe
2. Bonertz Family ’26 Pontiac
3. Jacques Daignault ‘Hudson 8
CHILDREN’S SECTION
Best Children’s Bike/Novelty
1. Cooper and Declan Ross
2. Josie and Nathaniel Meyer
3. Savi Houldin and Catherine Oczkowski – Canyon School
