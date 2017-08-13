A time for endurance

In the course of one day, Job received four separate messages that his livestock, servants, and ten children had all perished through invasion or natural disaster. Amidst Job's mourning he also was afflicted with horrible boils, his wife encourages him to curse God and give up and die and Job's fair-weather friends exhaust him as he tries to vindicate himself regarding his situation. Quite frankly, Job became sarcastic, impatient and afraid , with a desire to confront God and complain. Well, God appears in a whirlwind demanding Job answer questions that are beyond his network of understanding. What reason would God have in that you ask? To frustrate him more? No, it is in love, so that Job acknowledged the unlimited power God has and admit the limitations of his human knowledge. In confessing his thoughts were inadequate to God's , God blesses Job. God forgives his friends, restores his health, gives him twice as much property, new children and extremely long life.
"Indeed we count them blessed who endure. You have heard of the perseverance of Job and seen the end intended by the Lord - that the Lord is very compassionate and merciful."God has perfect understanding and patient love dealing with each of us. I walked down my driveway praying , yelling, crying and demanding answers to my heartaches and woes. By the time I was halfway back to the house the devil's lies were yeiding to the declarations of the word of God ,my double-edged sword.
James 5:11 NKJV
I ," cast down argument and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ."Then Holy Spirit reminded me to read and meditate on Job , AGAIN. The heaviness left me in an instant, I was free and victorious. Tests aren't meant to be easy A's , they become testimonials ( a formal statement witnessing to someones character and qualifications) to glorify God once we pass the test. Approach God in spirit and truth and he will set you free from what holds your heart captive.
2 Corinthians 10:5 NKJV
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.