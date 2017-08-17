Recent

Weather

Thursday, August 17, 2017

B&E to Edgewater Animal Clinic in Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On the morning of August 12, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of a break and enter to the Edgewater Animal Clinic on Main St. in Fort Macleod. The break and enter occurred between the evening of Friday August 11, and the morning of Saturday August 12. An unknown number of suspects gained entry to the clinic and stole numerous electronics and a large amount of cash. A vehicle was observed parked in front of the clinic at approximately 11:30 PM on Friday night August 11th, and police would like to speak with the owner. The vehicle is described as an older model, possibly Chevrolet, 2 door pickup with a black tonneau cover.

If you have information regarding the vehicle or this break and enter, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll