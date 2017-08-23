Bob Westrop to be nominated for Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award

TLCD -
|Bob Westrop
At their August 22 regular meeting council for the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 decided to nominate Bob Westrop for a 2017 Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award. Councillor Fred Schoening's motion was to nominate Westrop "for his years of volunteerism throughout the community." The nomination was in response to a letter from Alberta Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda soliciting nominations for "Albertans whose volunteer efforts have contributed to the well-being of their community are eligible to be nominated." Westrop is an ever-present force in the Pincher Creek community, acting as MC, auctioneer, and even preacher at many local events, including the annual Pincher Creek parade, the annual show at Heritage Acres, and Canada Day at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village. In 2012 Westrop was a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. The deadline for nominations for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards is September 15, 2017.
Six awards, two in each category of youth, adult, and senior, are presented annually on International Volunteer Day, December 5, at Government House in Edmonton. Albertans whose volunteer efforts have contributed to the well-being of their community are eligible to be nominated. - Alberta Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda
