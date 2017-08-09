Busy long weekend for Pincher Creek Emergency Services

|Burned-out vehicle at Walmart parking lot (Tiffany Morning Bull photo)
Pincher Fire responded to a four-door Dodge car on fire in the Walmart parking lot at approximately 10:00 am Saturday, August 5. The driver of the car reportedly felt something hit their vehicle while driving westbound on Highway 3 close to Pincher Creek. They decided to carry on to Pincher Creek, until they could safely get off of the road at the Walmart. According to Deputy Fire Chief Pat Neumann the driver reported he did not realize the vehicle was on fire under the hood until after they had stopped. No one was injured but the car was a total write-off.
At approximately 3:54 pm Sunday, August 6, PCES responded to a single motor vehicle incident on Highway 6 close to Twin Butte. The vehicle, which contained 7 occupants, left the road and went through the ditch and a fence. Minor injuries were sustained by those in the car.
On August 7 at 7:00 pm PCES responded to the Burmis weigh scales to another vehicle incident. This time the there was no fire, but the owner of the vehicle was having a problem with two tires creating friction while touching. "We offered assistance to them while they found someone to come down and fix their vehicle, so they could get underway again."
On Monday, August 7 at approximately 1:20 pm a driver hit two deer near the Windy Point recreational area north of Pincher Creek (near Oldman Dam). There were no injuries reported, but fuel leaked from the vehicle and had to be cleaned off of the road. "The vehicle was heavily damaged," said Neumann.
