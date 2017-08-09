Recent

Busy long weekend for Pincher Creek Emergency Services

Burned-out vehicle at Walmart parking lot  (Tiffany Morning Bull photo)
Toni Lucas - Pincher Creek Emergency Services (PCES) responded to a number of fire and traffic incidents over the August long weekend.

Pincher Fire responded to a four-door Dodge car on fire in the Walmart parking lot at approximately 10:00 am Saturday, August 5.  The driver of the car reportedly felt something hit their vehicle while driving westbound on Highway 3 close to Pincher Creek.  They decided to carry on to Pincher Creek, until they could safely get off of the road at the Walmart.  According to Deputy Fire Chief Pat Neumann the driver reported he did not realize the vehicle was on fire under the hood until after they had stopped.  No one was injured but the car was a total write-off.


At approximately 8:00 pm on Saturday there was concern reported about a fire in town.  After investigation it turned out to be a fire in a fire pit.  The person in charge of the fire was either unaware of the ongoing fire ban, which  includes fire pits, or believed recent rain meant the fire ban was cancelled.  Neumann explained "Until that fire ban is lifted, there is no open fire allowed." Most of southern Alberta is under a fire ban.   Propane fire pits, barbeques, or heating appliances are allowed, but no wood or other fires can be started.  Neumann would like to remind residents fines can be levied for having a fire in the area during a fire ban.  "I guess the biggest message is use extreme caution.  No wood, or natural product fires, no off highway vehicles, and take great care."

At approximately 3:54 pm Sunday, August 6, PCES responded to a single motor vehicle incident on Highway 6 close to Twin Butte.  The vehicle, which contained 7 occupants, left the road and went through the ditch and a fence. Minor injuries were sustained by those in the car.

On August 7 at 7:00 pm PCES responded to the Burmis weigh scales to another vehicle incident.  This time the there was no fire, but the owner of the vehicle was having a problem with two tires creating friction while touching.  "We offered assistance to them while they found someone to come down and fix their vehicle, so they could get underway again."

On Monday, August 7 at approximately 1:20 pm a driver hit two deer near the Windy Point recreational area north of Pincher Creek (near Oldman Dam).  There were no injuries reported, but fuel leaked from the vehicle and had to be cleaned off of the road.  "The vehicle was heavily damaged," said Neumann.

Related Link: Alberta fire ban website to check the status of fire alerts.

