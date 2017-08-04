Cardston RCMP request public assistance in assault investigation

RCMP Alberta -
On the early morning hours of July 30, 2017 Cardston RCMP were dispatched to the area of 7th Avenue and 2nd Street West in Cardston for an injured male. Upon police arrival they located a male who had been assaulted severely and he was transported to hospital. To this date few details can be released but the Cardston RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying those responsible including any surveillance video of the area. If you witnessed this assault or know someone involved please contact the Cardston RCMP at 403-653-4932
or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
