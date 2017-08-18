Coaldale RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying a man with a handgun

The man was described as a Caucasian in his thirties, six feet tall, 180-200 lbs, shaved head, wearing sweat pants. The vehicle was described as an older model silver Chrysler 300 with black tinted windows and a cargo mesh separating the back seats from the front. No licence plate was obtained.
If anyone has any information in this crime or any other please contact the Coaldale Rural RCMP at (403) 329-5080/ Coaldale Municipal RCMP at (403) 345-5552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime stoppers will pay cash rewards up to $2000.00 for information that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.