Collision between car and motorcycle north of Waterton Park sends two to hospital

Toni Lucas -
Pincher Creek Emergency Services (PCES) responded to a collision between a car and motorcycle on Highway 6 approximately three miles north of the Waterton Lakes National Park boundary line at noon on Sunday, August 13. Both the people who were on the motorcycle were transported to Pincher Creek Hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the vehicle were unharmed. PCES responded to the incident with two ambulances, a command vehicle, and a rescue unit.
