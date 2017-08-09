Deadstock Removal Program continues in the Waterton Biosphere Reserve

|Deadstock bin
Post-BSE changes to regulations now require separate disposal of specified risk material (SRM), tissues that are capable of transmitting BSE. This has increased costs for carcass rendering companies and livestock producers are now charged for carcass removal. Current costs of deadstock pickup by the rendering company are $0.14 per pound with a minimum charge of $120. These charges are often prohibitive to producers, which has resulted in an increase in on-farm disposal of deadstock. Although the use of on- farm carcass dumps or “boneyards” is a legal disposal option under the Alberta Animal Health Act, deadstock can be an attractant for bears as well as cougars and wolves – particularly during the spring calving season.
To eliminate this attractant, the Waterton Biosphere Reserve’s (WBR) Deadstock Removal Program was designed to remove livestock carcasses from the landscape. The program is part of WBR’s Carnivores and Communities Program (CACP), which works to help landowners find ways to mitigate the conflicts that can arise when people and carnivores share the landscape. Building on previous efforts, WBR’s Deadstock Removal Program has grown to include free deadstock pickup for producers within our designated large carnivore area, which includes over 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) in the municipalities of Cardston, Pincher Creek, Ranchland, and Willow Creek. Since the program began in 2009, over 3,100 carcasses have been removed.
|WBR Deadstock Removal Program area
The deadstock program is different in each of the four municipalities, but funds from CACP supporters are used to ensure that deadstock removal fees are covered for producers that live within the large carnivore area. The municipalities help with administration of the program, the dispersal of funds, and bin maintenance. On-farm pickup by a rendering company is available in all four municipalities; in Pincher Creek and Cardston, there are also twelve bear- proof steel bins where producers can drop off their deadstock, particularly calves. The bins are placed on private property or road allowances and are maintained on a regular basis by volunteer landowners and/or the municipality. Landowners that have signed up to participate place deadstock in the bins (in accordance with Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) procedures) and the bins are emptied by a rendering company as required. Cattle, horses, mules, and bison are accepted by the program; sheep, llamas, and goats are not accepted.
On average from 2013-2016, this program cost the WBR approximately $41,202 per year. For that same time period, the average number of carcasses removed per year was 247 in the M.D. of Pincher Creek, 300 in Cardston County, 31 in the M.D. of Ranchland, and 14 in the M.D. of Willow Creek. It should be noted, however, that rendering company fees increased substantially in 2015, and the Deadstock Removal Program cost approximately $52,300 in 2016. The funding for the deadstock bins and rendering company fees currently comes primarily from a grant from Alberta Environment and Parks, but other funders have included Environment and Climate Change Canada, Shell Fuelling Change, Nature Conservancy of Canada, and the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative.
Relying on funding agencies, however, to provide support for deadstock removal can be challenging. WBR has explored options for decreasing the cost of deadstock removal and believes composting of carcasses can be an efficient and cost- effective option. In 2012, Cardston County partnered with Alberta Environment and Parks and Growing Forward to build a carcass composting facility; the first municipal deadstock composting facility in Canada. The facility is modelled after a successful carcass composting facility managed by the Blackfoot Challenge in Montana as part of their carnivore attractant reduction program.
|Cardston County Compost Facility
Although the Cardston County compost facility is an enclosed building, that level of infrastructure is not required. For example, the Blackfoot Challenge compost facility in Montana is entirely outside. There is minimal liquid waste from compost other than precipitation runoff and finished compost can currently be used in cell reclamation at the Cardston landfill or the compost itself can be landfilled. Current research, however, is considering new uses for end-product materials.
The CFIA has regulations around the disposal of SRM material, and at present composting is not an approved method of destroying BSE prions. Consequently, regulations recommend that compost should not be used in areas that will produce crops for livestock or human consumption for a period of six years. Incineration has the potential to destroy prions provided temperature requirements are met. However, if temperature requirements are not met, then ash will have to be handled as SRM. Regardless, all ash from an incinerator is subject to several regulations on its disposal.
Current compost research is quite promising, and compost is viewed as having great potential as a tool for disposing of animal carcasses and destroying pathogens, including prions if present. For example, recent research has found that composting can reduce BSE prion infectivity by at least 90% and is a viable method for SRM disposal in Canada.
For more information on the current program please refer to the WBR Carnivores and Communities Technical Guide on the Deadstock Removal Program.
