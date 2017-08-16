Didsbury RCMP respond to workplace fatality at forage processor

RCMP Alberta -
This morning at 8:07 a.m., Didsbury RCMP responded to a workplace accident at a hay plant located east of Cremona. EMS and Fire Services also responded to the incident. A 63-year-old male from Olds, Alberta was found deceased. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was fatally injured while operating a piece of equipment. Occupational Health and Safety investigators have taken over the follow up investigation which is not deemed to be criminal in nature. The name of the victim is not being released.
