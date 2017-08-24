Recent

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Fatal MVC near Elkwater


RCMP Alberta - Redcliff RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision about 5 kilometers south of Elkwater shortly after 6:30 this morning. The collision, along Highway 41, resulted from the driver failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The reason why this occurred is still under investigation. A 46 year old male, a resident of Medicine Hat, is deceased.

RCMP wish to remind motorists that use of a smart-phone by a driver is considered distracted driving. During the investigation, the driver of a vehicle coming through the scene was witnessed by police to be taking photographs. This driver was ticketed by members. It is illegal, unsafe and disrespectful when driving through a collision scene to be taking photographs of a scene under investigation.

