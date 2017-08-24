RCMP wish to remind motorists that use of a smart-phone by a driver is considered distracted driving. During the investigation, the driver of a vehicle coming through the scene was witnessed by police to be taking photographs. This driver was ticketed by members. It is illegal, unsafe and disrespectful when driving through a collision scene to be taking photographs of a scene under investigation.
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Fatal MVC near Elkwater
