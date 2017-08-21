Fifth wheel travel trailer stolen in Fort Macleod

RCMP Alberta -
On Sunday August 20, 2017 Fort Macleod RCMP were made aware of a theft of a fifth-wheel travel trailer which occurred the previous night. Unknown suspects cut a lock to the yard at Scougall's RV Centre in Fort Macleod and stole a large travel trailer. The trailer is a light brown 2017 Elkridge model 35TSRL, 38 foot long fifth-wheel. Details of the vehicle which removed the trailer from the RV yard are unknown, however it is suspected to be a larger model pickup truck, it would need to have a fifth-wheel hitch, and from tire prints observed on the scene it appears to have aggressive off-road tires. A stock photo of the stolen trailer model is pictured above.
If you have information regarding this theft, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200
or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
