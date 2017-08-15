Fildebrandt resigns from UCP

|MLA Derek Fildebrandt (from his Facebook page)
United Conservative Party (UCP) Caucus Interim Leader Nathan Cooper released a statement today announcing Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt's resignation from the UCP. "Earlier this evening Derek Fildebrandt tendered his resignation from the UCP Caucus. I have accepted that resignation," said Cooper. "I’d like to thank Derek for his commitment to the creation of the United Conservative Party and to the people of Strathmore-Brooks. If Derek can live up to the expectations he has outlined in his statement, to the satisfaction of the UCP caucus and to Albertans there would be consideration for a future path for him back to the UCP caucus." Fildebrandt released a statement
on Facebook announcing his resignation, saying in part "I’m a flawed man, and I can do better. If I have let anyone down, know that I have let myself down, and I will prove that that I am the man that I hold as the standard for trust and integrity."
