Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Fildebrandt resigns from UCP

MLA Derek Fildebrandt (from his Facebook page)
United Conservative Party (UCP) Caucus Interim Leader Nathan Cooper released a statement today announcing Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt's resignation from the UCP. "Earlier this evening Derek Fildebrandt tendered his resignation from the UCP Caucus. I have accepted that resignation," said Cooper. "I’d like to thank Derek for his commitment to the creation of the United Conservative Party and to the people of Strathmore-Brooks. If Derek can live up to the expectations he has outlined in his statement, to the satisfaction of the UCP caucus and to Albertans there would be consideration for a future path for him back to the UCP caucus." Fildebrandt released a statement on Facebook announcing his resignation, saying in part "I’m a flawed man, and I can do better. If I have let anyone down, know that I have let myself down, and I will prove that that I am the man that I hold as the standard for trust and integrity."

Fildebrandt has been charged with failing to report an accident in Edmonton and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 6. Lst week it was revealed he had been renting out his taxpayer-subsidized apartment in Edmonton on Airbnb. It has also been alleged that he has submitted multiple expense account irregularities for reimbursement.

