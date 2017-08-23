Wednesday, August 23, 2017
First responders on-scene at bale fire northwest of Cowley
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek Emergency Services including Lundbreck Fire are currently on-scene at a fire northwest of Cowley. Observed assisting were other area ranchers, Cowley Fire, Pincher Creek RCMP, and members of the Livingstone Hutterite Colony. The situation is ongoing at this time, but the fire appears to be largely contained (unofficially). Stay tuned for more details.
