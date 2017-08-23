Recent

Weather

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

First responders on-scene at bale fire northwest of Cowley


Chris Davis - Pincher Creek Emergency Services including Lundbreck Fire are currently on-scene at a fire northwest of Cowley.  Observed assisting were other area ranchers, Cowley Fire, Pincher Creek RCMP, and members of the Livingstone Hutterite Colony.  The situation is ongoing at this time, but the fire appears to be largely contained (unofficially).  Stay tuned for more details.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll