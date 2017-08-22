Toni Lucas - At approximately 2:00 am Monday, August 21 a member of Livingstone Colony was driving a fully loaded grain truck on RR 15, a gravel road near the Cowley Glider Strip. RCMP Cpl. Wallace said the driver tried to avoid the deer, but as that area of the road has almost no shoulder and a very steep grade, once the wheels went past the road the driver lost control and ended up laying the vehicle on its side, dumping the grain. The driver sustained on injuries. The spilled grain has since been reclaimed.
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Grain truck loses encounter with a deer
Toni Lucas - At approximately 2:00 am Monday, August 21 a member of Livingstone Colony was driving a fully loaded grain truck on RR 15, a gravel road near the Cowley Glider Strip. RCMP Cpl. Wallace said the driver tried to avoid the deer, but as that area of the road has almost no shoulder and a very steep grade, once the wheels went past the road the driver lost control and ended up laying the vehicle on its side, dumping the grain. The driver sustained on injuries. The spilled grain has since been reclaimed.
