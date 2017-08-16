Grass fire near Oldman Dam

Breaking story
Chris Davis - Pincher Creek Emergency Services is currently on-scene at a grass fire just west of Highway 785 near Township Road 72, south of the Oldman River Dam, in the MD of Pincher Creek north of the Town of Pincher Creek. Also observed responding were Cowley Fire, as well as Lundbreck Fire. Other assisting parties are not known to us at this time. We will update this story as soon as possible.
Pincher Fire responding to a grass fire North of highway 3 near the old man dam use caution in the area— Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) August 16, 2017
