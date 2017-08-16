Recent

Weather

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Grass fire near Oldman Dam


Breaking story

Chris Davis - Pincher Creek Emergency Services is currently on-scene at a grass fire just west of Highway 785 near Township Road 72, south of the Oldman River Dam, in the MD of Pincher Creek north of the Town of Pincher Creek.  Also observed responding were Cowley Fire, as well as Lundbreck Fire.  Other assisting parties are not known to us at this time.  We will update this story as soon as possible.



No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll