Group Group Youth members sponsor Nicaraguan child

Members at Group Group Youth write letters to the their sponsored child in Nicaragua. The Centre has been sponsoring Mozart for the last seven years. The kids earn money for this project through the Centre’s concession. It has been a great learning experience for everyone involved. Youth member, Damian says that he would really like to meet Mozart in person some day.
