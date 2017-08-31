Habitat for Humanity project planned for Pincher Creek

Habitat representatives have had a meeting with representatives from the Elks Club, Royal Canadian Legion, Pincher Creek Lions Club, Pincher Cowley Roaring Lions, Rotary Club of Pincher Creek, and Angels Within Us. That collection of organizations has agreed to accept the fundraising challenge to meet the Habitat community funding criteria of $120,000.00 with the understanding that $80,000 will be in cash and $40,000 gift in kind. Council had agreed in camera to provide Lots 52 and 53, Plan 56905 for the project. The Town's interest is to be registered on title, until the building is complete.
From the Habitat for Humanity website: "Habitat builds houses with, not for, the families who will purchase them. Selected families pay for their homes with no-interest, long-term mortgages. Mortgage payments go into a "Fund for Humanity" and are used to build future Habitat homes."
