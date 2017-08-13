Having a bad day?

Pincher Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter
24/7 crisis line with trained crisis counsellors available 24 hours a day. We work with all people who are in crisis.
Local number: 403-627-2114
Toll free line: 1-888-354-4868
Pincher Creek Area Resources
The Pincher Creek Addiction and Mental Health Clinic 403-627-1121
Pincher Creek Parent Link Family Centre 403-627-5569
Pincher Creek Associate Clinic 403-627-3321
Napi Friendship Centre 403-627-4224
Pincher Creek Victim Service Unit 403-627-6040
Brocket – Peigan Nation Victim Services 403 965 2001
24 hour help lines and Alberta Health resources
Mental Health 24 hr Hotline 1-866-332-2322 https://www.mymentalhealth.ca/
Distress Line 24 hr Hotline 1-888-787-2880
Kids Help Phone 24 hr Hotline 1-800-668-6868
Mental Health Helpline 1-877-303-2642 (24/7)
Cardston Victim Service Unit
403 653 4932
Crowsnest Victims Service Unit
403 562 7098
Fort Macleod Victim Service Unit
403 553 4407
Lethbridge Police/Victim Witness Services
403 330 5023
www.lethbridgepolice.ca
Standoff – Blood Tribe Police Victim Services
403 737 3800
Comprehensive list of Alberta victim service units
