Sunday, August 13, 2017

Having a bad day?


Pincher Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter
24/7 crisis line with trained crisis counsellors available 24 hours a day. We work with all people who are in crisis.
Local number: 403-627-2114
Toll free line: 1-888-354-4868

Pincher Creek  Area Resources
The Pincher Creek Addiction and Mental Health Clinic  403-627-1121
Pincher Creek Parent Link Family Centre   403-627-5569
Pincher Creek Associate Clinic   403-627-3321
Napi Friendship Centre   403-627-4224
Pincher Creek Victim Service Unit  403-627-6040
Brocket – Peigan Nation Victim Services 403 965 2001

24 hour help lines and Alberta Health resources
Mental Health 24 hr Hotline 1-866-332-2322 https://www.mymentalhealth.ca/
Distress Line 24 hr Hotline 1-888-787-2880 
Mental Health Helpline 1-877-303-2642 (24/7)
Cardston Victim Service Unit
403 653 4932

Crowsnest Victims Service Unit
403 562 7098

Fort Macleod Victim Service Unit
403 553 4407

Lethbridge Police/Victim Witness Services
403 330 5023
www.lethbridgepolice.ca

Standoff – Blood Tribe Police Victim Services
403 737 3800

Comprehensive list of Alberta victim service units

