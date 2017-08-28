Heat Warning issued for most of southern Alberta

Issued by Environment Canada at 3:31 pm MDT Monday August 26, 2017
Heat Warning in effect for:
- M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park, Cowley Burmis, Maycroft, Town of Pincher Creek, and Twin Butte
- M.D. of Ranchland
- Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank
- Piikani Reserve
- Waterton Lakes Nat. Park and Blood Res. 148A
- City of Lethbridge
- Co. of Forty Mile near Skiff
- Co. of Lethbridge near Coaldale, Coalhurst, Nobleford, Barons, Picture Butte, and Turin
- Co. of Warner near Milk River, Coutts, Raymond, Stirling, New Dayton, Warner, Wrentham, riting-On-Stone Prov. Park
- M.D. of Taber near Grassy Lake, Hwys 877 and 513, Taber and Barnwell, Vauxhall and Hays
- City of Medicine Hat
- Co. of Forty Mile near Bow Island and Whitla
- Co. of Newell near Patricia
- Co. of Newell near Tilley and Rolling Hills
- Cypress Co. near Bowell, Redcliff, Bowmanton, Schuler, Hilda, CFB Suffield, Dunmore, Woolchester, Irvine, Walsh, McNeill, Sandy Point District Park, Seven Persons, Suffield, Hwy 879, Tide Lake
- S.A. 2 near Bindloss Empress, Social Plains, Buffalo, Cavendish, Iddesleigh, Dinosaur Prov. Park, Jenner, and Atlee
- Other areas of southern Alberta - click here the most current Environment Canada information
A ridge of high pressure moving into Alberta is bringing temperatures well above the seasonal average. Maximum day time highs are forecast to be well into the low 30's until the weekend.
Heat warnings for extreme Southern Alberta are issued when 2 consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 32C and nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to remain above or at 16C.
Extreme heat affects everyone.
Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.
