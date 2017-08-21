ICE arrests man on Blood Tribe First nation, suspected of Child Luring, Extortion

The accused and victim were not known to each other. ICE managed to track the hacker’s location, which also eventually led to his identification.
The search of the suspect’s home led to the seizure of a number of electronic devices seized, which will be subject to further forensic analysis. Blood Tribe Police’s Crime Reduction Unit provided assistance after a quantity of illicit pills, including suspected fentanyl and oxycodone, were found along with proceeds of crime and weapons.
The charges against Pantherbone include:
- Child luring;
- Extortion;
- Accessing child pornography;
- Possessing child pornography;
- Distributing child pornography;
- Breach of recognizance (x 3);
- Possession of proceeds of crime;
- Possession of weapon dangerous to the public;
- Drug trafficking;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking; and
- Obstructing a peace officer.
Pantherbone’s breach charges are related to a previous ICE investigation where he was arrested in September 2016 for similar offences.
Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or www.cybertip.ca.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
