Man arrested on child pornography charges at Sherwood Park dayhome

This investigation began in late July when the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed on information about a social media user uploading child pornography to the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa, who subsequently referred the case to ICE.
Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or www.cybertip.ca.
According to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, parents should watch for the following behaviours in children as they may indicate distress and possible sexual abuse:
Displaying sexual knowledge and behaviour that is beyond his/her normal developmental stage.
Talking about sexual acts that s/he should not have knowledge or experience of.
Verbalizing what sexual contact looks like, sounds like, or feels like.
Repeatedly acting out sexually and not responding to limits placed on his/her behaviour (e.g. continues to fondle other children or adults after touching boundaries have been explained).
Behaviour that results in complaints from other children.
If your child is over the age of four and s/he does not have a good grasp of boundaries (e.g. tries to French kiss adults).
For more information on how to recognize possible signs of sexual abuse in children, visit www.protectchildren.ca.
