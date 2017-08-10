McCoy RV Park: An Oasis in the desert welcomes you to southern California

- Open year round
- Large grassy shaded sites
- Quads, walking, running and biking
- Boating, fishing, rafting, canoeing, kayaking, swimming and water skiing nearby
- Excellent golf courses a short drive away
- The All American Canal runs adjacent to the access road
- Activities and events
- Located on the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Reservation
- 6 miles from the Algodones Mexico Port of Entry
- Yuma, AZ – 1 mile
- Colorado River – 1 mile
- Los Algodones, MX – 6 miles
- Picacho State Recreation Area 25 miles
- 3 large Casinos within 12 miles
Short and long term stays welcome! Mention you saw us here at (promo code: PCV) and receive your first night's stay free on us. Some restrictions apply.
Our park is a year around park on 10 scenic acres, with large grassy shaded sites. The All American Canal runs adjacent to the access roads great for Quads, walking, running and biking.
We welcome short and long term residents and do not have a time limit. (Month to month lease for permanent tenants only).
We also have library, DVDs, and games available for your use & a calendar full of events Oct – March.
Other activities include: Nightly card games, Bingo, Cook – Outs, Happy Hour, Open pit fires at each site, and of course continental breakfast with free fresh quality ground coffee Monday – Friday at Peppers Café 8 am until 11 am.
Just 1 mile from Yuma, AZ Sunniest City on Earth & Lettuce Capital of the World! Just 6 miles from the Algodones Mexico Port of Entry.
Located on the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Reservation, surrounded with gorgeous, indigenous views of the land that the desert Southwest has to offer. Only 20 minutes to Picacho Peak.
- 122 grassy, shaded lots
- Water, Full Hook - ups
- Wifi hot spots only
- Heated pool & Jacuzzi
- Restrooms
- Laundry Facility
- Clubhouse
- Library / Computer Room
- Pepper’s Café (Seasonal)
RV Rates with Full Hookups
Site fees include water, trash, sewer, use of the pool, spa, laundry facility, & Clubhouse privileges. (FOR 2 PEOPLE only) additional persons see office manager.
Daily - $45.00 includes water, trash, sewer, and electric.
Weekly - $175.00 includes water, trash, sewer, and electric.
Monthly- $350 and up. Rent base depends on location and site size. Electric is separate.
See discounts below.
We honor all clubs. Example: GOOD SAM'S CLUB, PASSPORT AMERICA and any other club membership with valid membership card. Valid ID and a major credit card due upon registration.
Gathering around the fire, singing, and enjoying happy hour with our wonderful winter visitors!
Feel the wild history of our nation as you listen to the train whistle blowing in the distance.
With the canal just up a dirt road, it’s a perfect place to fish or walk your dog.
Pets welcome! No aggressive pets allowed.
During the winter months, all the fields surrounding our park are filled with fresh produce!
Reservations taken until Dec. 15th, after that it’s first come first serve basis. Please call prior to your arrival is a good policy.
Contact us:
640 1st Avenue
Winterhaven, CA 92283
(928) 581-8479