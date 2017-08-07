Recent

MD of Pincher Creek seeks full-time Accounting Clerk III

The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is accepting applications for a full-time Accounting Clerk III.


The primary responsibilities for this position are to provide general accounting support including: reconciling invoices and statements, processing weekly cheque runs, compiling data, preparing financial reports, and performing monthly bank reconciliations. This position also provides administrative support for the organization’s insurance requirements.

Please visit our website to view the position summary for this employment opportunity at https://mdpinchercreek.ab.ca/

The closing date for this competition is 12:00 Noon, August 18, 2017.

Please forward your resume clearly marked “Confidential / Accounting Clerk III”:
MD of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

