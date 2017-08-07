MD of Pincher Creek seeks full-time Accounting Clerk III

The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is accepting applications for a full-time Accounting Clerk III.
Please visit our website to view the position summary for this employment opportunity at https://mdpinchercreek.ab.ca/
The closing date for this competition is 12:00 Noon, August 18, 2017.
Please forward your resume clearly marked “Confidential / Accounting Clerk III”:
MD of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.