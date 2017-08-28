Recent

Weather

Monday, August 28, 2017

Mischief to wind farm near Halkirk


RCMP Alberta - Sometime between August 14 and 24, 2017, a firearm was discharged at a Capital Power wind turbine and nearby road signs. The site is located near township road 382 and Highway 855, near Halkirk, Alberta.  In this instance, there was an occupied property within the line of fire, which places a greater danger to the residents in the area. Residents are urged to be aware of suspicious activity and unfamiliar vehicles, and to report these occurrences immediately to the Coronation RCMP.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Coronation RCMP 403-578-3666. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll