Missing Innisfail autistic man last seen walking towards Calgary

|Missing: Bobby Bastemeyer
Bobby Bastemeyer is a 57 year old autistic male who was last seen on August 25, 2017 at 9:50 pm when he walked away from his group home in Innisfail. Bobby has been known to frequently run away from his group home and in the past has been located walking along Highway 2 towards Calgary, and walking through back yards and fields in both the Town of Innisfail and the County of Red Deer.
Bobby is described as:
- 5'11"
- 190 lbs
- short silver hair
- blue eyes
- scar on his forehead
- scar on his upper cheek
- last seen wearing dark blue plaid pajamas
If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
