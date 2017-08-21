Mutton Busting at the 2017 Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo
C. Davis - Every year the Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo hosts several events that are very important to the continuance and growth of rodeo in southern Alberta. Kids come from all over the province and parts unknown to try their hand at several exciting challenges in front of large and enthusiastic crowds. 25 pre-registered cowboys and cowgirls between the ages of 3 and 6 participated in the always popular Mutton Busting event on Sunday afternoon August 21. Approximately 20 sheep were provided, and each bravely took a turn riding one, trying to hold on for 8. All of the kids were winners, and accordingly all were awarded prizes, a boc of smarties and a commemorative baseball hat. Some have a one-time adventure. Some come back for more, having tried it before. Some try it for the first time and get hooked on rodeo. I'm relatively new, this being the eventh Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo I've attended, but I have already seen little kids turn into young men and women who compete at an international level.
Mutton Buster Casey the Cowboy was also the first volunteer for the singing of O Canada on Sunday
The inevitable moment when cowboy and mount part ways.
Ride 'em Cowgirl Lucy!
Ride 'em Cowboy
We have ignition.
Roping practice.
All the way from Calgary - Ryder the Cowboy with a fan. Ryder had a tremendous long Mutton Busting ride.
