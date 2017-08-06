Parks Canada limiting traffic access into Waterton Lakes National Park

We expect to lift this traffic control in 4 hours at 4:30 pm. Parks Canada will issue updates on our social media channels (Facebook and Twitter), website and Alberta 511 as they become available. We are also providing updates on electronic signs located in nearby communities to alert visitors as they travel.
Parks Canada is directing vehicles and the safest option is to maintain through traffic flow on Highways 5 and 6 until congestion decreases in the park. Vehicles will not be
permitted to line up on the highways and will be directed to continue driving, unless they have existing reservations within the park.
We ask motorists to drive carefully and follow all instructions. Be prepared to show accommodation reservations at the traffic control site.
We understand this may be disappointing for visitors currently travelling to Waterton Lakes National Park and we appreciate their understanding. There are many alternate destinations in southwestern Alberta that offer similar experiences. A list of nearby parks, campgrounds and museums is available on our website.
Parks Canada wants to ensure the best possible experience for visitors coming to Waterton Lakes National Park. Before you travel, plan ahead by consulting our website and reserving accommodations. Consider travelling mid-week, early or late in the day or during the shoulder seasons.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.