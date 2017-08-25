Deputy Chief Neumann urged continued caution. "We have extremely dry conditions, please take the best care you can." He mentioned the high risk time of the day is when the relative humidity is at its lowest, often between 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. "That is our high risk area." There have been a higher than average number of agricultural fires this summer, according to PCES Chief Dave Cox. A Fire Ban is still in effect for most of southern Alberta.
Friday, August 25, 2017
PCES responds to another field fire
