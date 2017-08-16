Recent

Weather

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP requesting public assistance in solving fuel and generator theft


Pincher Creek RCMP - During the evening of August 15th or morning of August 16th, someone entered a storage yard in the industrial area of Pincher Creek and stole some fuel and a generator. The generator is described as a blue Tsurumi 5000 watt unit.

Anyone with information about this theft or information about the whereabouts of the stolen generator is asked to contact the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS)8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.

