Recent

Weather

Monday, August 14, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP summary to August 13, 2017


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the week of August 7 – 13, 2017 Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 65
Assaults - 1
Domestic assault - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 6
Theft under $5000 - 2
Impaired Driving - 1
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 3
Driving complaints (general) - 4
MV Collisions - 6
Liquor offences - 3
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 2
Assistance to other agencies - 6
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Animal calls - 2
Prisoners held - 6

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll