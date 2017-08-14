Pincher Creek RCMP summary to August 13, 2017

Total calls for service - 65
Assaults - 1
Domestic assault - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 6
Theft under $5000 - 2
Impaired Driving - 1
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 3
Driving complaints (general) - 4
MV Collisions - 6
Liquor offences - 3
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 2
Assistance to other agencies - 6
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Animal calls - 2
Prisoners held - 6
