Public meetings regarding repeal of Daylight Saving Time to be held in September

“We are pleased to have received a significant amount of written feedback from Albertans during the first phase of our review of Bill 203,” said Sucha in a press release issued today.
If passed, the Act would come into force on November 2, 2018.
Public meetings:
Lethbridge
Coast Plaza Hotel
Friday, September 15, 2017
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Lethbridge
Coast Plaza Hotel
Friday, September 15, 2017
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Grande Prairie
Sandman Hotel
Friday, September 8, 2017
10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Sandman Hotel
Friday, September 8, 2017
10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Edmonton and capital region
Edmonton Federal Building
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Calgary
Coast Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre
Thursday, September 14, 2017
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Meetings may temporarily recess during the scheduled times. Dates and times are subject to change.
For more information on Bill 203 and the Committee’s review, to find details about the public meetings and to register to make a presentation before the Committee, please visit assembly.ab.ca/committees/abeconomicfuture.
Note: all meetings will be live audio streamed on the Legislative Assembly website and recorded by Alberta Hansard.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.