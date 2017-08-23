Recent

Public meetings regarding repeal of Daylight Saving Time to be held in September


As announced in June of this year, the Government of Alberta has formed a committee to review Bill 203, the Alberta Standard Time Act, which would repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act and require the year-round observance of Alberta Standard Time, defined as being six hours behind co-ordinated universal time, meaning Alberta would remain on Mountain Daylight Time year-round. A subcommittee of the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future will be conducting public meetings to gather input for the review. “The result of this review could have an impact on the entire province of Alberta,” said Graham Sucha, Committee Chair and MLA for Calgary-Shaw in June, “It is important for this committee to hear from as many people as possible about Bill 203.”

“We are pleased to have received a significant amount of written feedback from Albertans during the first phase of our review of Bill 203,” said Sucha in a press release issued today.  

If passed, the Act would come into force on November 2, 2018.

Public meetings:

Lethbridge 
Coast Plaza Hotel
Friday, September 15, 2017
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Grande Prairie
Sandman Hotel
Friday, September 8, 2017
10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Edmonton and capital region
Edmonton Federal Building
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Calgary
Coast Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre
Thursday, September 14, 2017
9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Meetings may temporarily recess during the scheduled times. Dates and times are subject to change.

For more information on Bill 203 and the Committee’s review, to find details about the public meetings and to register to make a presentation before the Committee, please visit assembly.ab.ca/committees/abeconomicfuture.

Note: all meetings will be live audio streamed on the Legislative Assembly website and recorded by Alberta Hansard.

