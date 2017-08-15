Recent

Reader pleased with Hillcrest Meadows decision


J. Waegemakers Schiff, Letter to the Editor - Last night we witnessed one of the best examples of true citizenship participation in democracy at Town Council. In a decisive vote, the council agree with the overwhelming majority of 86 people who came to express their objects to the proposed Hillcrest Meadows Development Plan. What had been expected to be a brief presentation followed by acclamation of the plan instead turned into a profound expression of resident concern with the present and future of the town.

All of Pincher Creek should applaud the hard work of those, especially Dianne Gray and Donna Downing who worked intensively over the long week-end to bring this issue to public attention and rallied the citizens to speak. Bravo. Well done.

