All of Pincher Creek should applaud the hard work of those, especially Dianne Gray and Donna Downing who worked intensively over the long week-end to bring this issue to public attention and rallied the citizens to speak. Bravo. Well done.
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Reader pleased with Hillcrest Meadows decision
